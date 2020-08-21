UrduPoint.com
Construction Sector Provided Rs 4bn Relief By Reducing Property Tax: CM's Aide

Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash Friday said the provincial government has taken important steps to reduce the property tax while the first installment of Rs 500 million has been released to Tehsil Municipal Administrations in lieu of 2 percent property tax.

He said the KP government has given more than Rs 4 billion relief to the construction sector in terms of property tax.

Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan fulfilled his promise regarding the salaries of the employees of the local government department and now the department would get Rs 4 billion from the exchequer in the financial year in terms of salaries and expenditures.

Talking about the salaries of some tehsil municipal administration employees, the special assistant Kamran Bangash said that the employees breathed a sigh of relief with the release of the first installment. "The welfare of both the people and the employees is one of our priority list," he said.

Referring to the ongoing reforms in the local government department, the special assistant said that development and reforms were underway in every sector including local government so that Pakistan could be made an Islamic welfare state in real sense as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the pattern of State of Madina.

