Construction sector strengthening economy, creating employment opportunities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that construction sector was strengthening economy and creating employment opportunities.

He hoped that the provincial governments will benefit from enhanced incentives in construction sector.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the meeting about construction in Sector E-11 and told that separate rules have been made for the projects of this sector and the pending projects would be completed soon.

It was told that in all the new constructions, appropriate space between the parking areas and pedestrian ways would be specially ensured. The meeting was also briefed about the project of new Blue Area.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the meeting about master plans of 11 big cities of the province.

The meeting was told that the process of master plans for 8 sites of Tribal Districts was in progress.

It was told that Rs. 61 billion out of the total Rs. 242 billion allocated for urban development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for fiscal year 2020-21, have been spent till December 2020.

The meeting was also briefed about legal reforms for urban development in the province.

Chief Secretary Sindh briefed the meeting about progress regarding construction projects in the province.

The Prime Minister while expressing satisfaction over the progress in construction sector, however, stressed for taking special care of environmental protection in urban development and construction projects.

Maximum efforts should be made not only to protect green areas but to make addition, he added.

