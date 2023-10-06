Construction stopped over building bylaws violations

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) stopped constructions over two commercial plots over violation of the building bylaws, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023)

The enforcement team stopped construction on Plot No 295-C in Gulberg Colony and Plot No 430 in Gulshan Colony.

The team sealed the plots and demolished structures. The team warned the owners to fulfill the building bylaws.