Open Menu

Construction Stopped Over Building Bylaws Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Construction stopped over building bylaws violations

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) stopped constructions over two commercial plots over violation of the building bylaws, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) stopped constructions over two commercial plots over violation of the building bylaws, here on Friday.

The enforcement team stopped construction on Plot No 295-C in Gulberg Colony and Plot No 430 in Gulshan Colony.

The team sealed the plots and demolished structures. The team warned the owners to fulfill the building bylaws.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Gulberg Gulshan

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual angin ..

Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual anginal symptoms: Report

2 minutes ago
 Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine ..

Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine airports

2 minutes ago
 50 sewerage connections disconnected

50 sewerage connections disconnected

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs for effective utilization of ..

Commissioner directs for effective utilization of resources in Kohistan

2 minutes ago
 25 players for Basketball championship announced

25 players for Basketball championship announced

2 minutes ago
 BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic ..

BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic cooperation with emerging mar ..

6 minutes ago
Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

6 minutes ago
 Young lawyers need to be trained for high professi ..

Young lawyers need to be trained for high professional standards: Law Minister

6 minutes ago
 Implementation of business-friendly policies imper ..

Implementation of business-friendly policies imperative for business, industrial ..

4 minutes ago
 946,028 kids administered anti-polio drops

946,028 kids administered anti-polio drops

4 minutes ago
 Advisor to CM calls for action against illegal Min ..

Advisor to CM calls for action against illegal Mining

4 minutes ago
 Experts for credible scientific evidence to materi ..

Experts for credible scientific evidence to materialize Pakistan's loss & damage ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan