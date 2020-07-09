UrduPoint.com
Construction Work At Temple Site Has Halted; Issue Has Referred To CII: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:36 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said the construction work at Hindu temple site had been halted as Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s bye-laws were violated.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the issue of temple building had been referred to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and opinion of Islamic scholars belonging to different schools of thought was sought.

The minister said some legislators of minorities came to him and asked him for funds for the temple's construction.

He said the government only allocated funds for the existing places of worships for non Muslims.

The government respected the opinion of Islamic religious scholars that with public money the worship place for minorities could not be constructed, he added.

The minister said islam was the first religion which ensured rights for the minorities.

He said Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him hosted his Christian guests in Masjid-e-Nabvi, adding Hazrat Umar (RA) took action against son of a governor when he mistreated a non Muslim.

He said Islam stressed on human rights particularly the minorities.

Islam, Quaid-e-Azam and the Constitution of Pakistan had clarity on the freedom of minorities, he added. He said Muslims in Pakistan treated the minorities with respect and dignity.

