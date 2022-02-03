Construction work begins on new 132KV Lodhran-II grid station

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has started construction work on new 132 KV Lodhran-II Grid station at Sui Wala area at a cost of Rs 490 million to provide electricity to consumers of Lodhran and Basti Malook areas with better voltages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has started construction work on new 132 KV Lodhran-II Grid station at Sui Wala area at a cost of Rs 490 million to provide electricity to consumers of Lodhran and Basti Malook areas with better voltages.

MNA Mian Shafiq Arain met with CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana in this connection here on Thursday in which CEO informed that construction work has been started.

He informed that two power transformers of 40 MVA capacity would be installed and four kilometres long double circuit transmission line would also be laid.

He said that new grid station would be interlinked with 220 KV Bahawalpur-Lodhran transmission line to provide electricity.

CEO said that the tripping and low voltage complaints would be resolved through construction of the new grid station.