Construction Work Being Completed On Various Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

The construction work on different development schemes at a cost of billions of rupees is being completed in the division.

This was stated by Commissioner Saqib Manan during a meeting held to review progress of development programmes here Friday

Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Ali, Umar Javed, Muhammad Riaz, Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool, DD Developments, Officer of departments were also present.

Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh briefed the meeting about details of Sustainable Development Program I,II, III; Annual Development Program 2020-21, 100 Million Development Program, ADP Local Government and other schemes.

On this occasion, the commissioner directed the departments concerned to utilize availablefunds to complete the schemes at the earliest.

