MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The work on construction of museum to preserve and highlight culture of south Punjab commenced, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the construction of museum was age-old demand of local people. The museum is being constructed at a land adjacent to Fort Kuhna Qasim. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem visited the site.

He maintained that the project would be completed with cost of Rs 67 million, within two years.

Historic articles, depicting tradition and culture of the region would be placed in the museum for recreation of the local citizens and tourists. Antiques would also be part of the museum.

The museum will help in preserving rich historic status of the region. Multan is over 5000 years old living city and the museum would surely project soft image and rich traditions of the region across the world.