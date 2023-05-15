UrduPoint.com

Construction Work Inspected On Police Check Post

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani visited the under-construction check post at Daraban and reviewed the pace of work.

During the visit, he was briefed about the work progress and other relevant issues. The DPO checked construction materials and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

He said that this check post was badly affected during terrorist attacks and its reconstruction would help strengthen and boost the performance of the police force to fight against such criminal elements more vigorously.

He said that police were committed to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens and in this regard, all out efforts would be made to ensure peace in society.

