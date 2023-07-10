Open Menu

Construction Work Inspected On Police Check Post

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Construction work inspected on police check post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Monday visited the under-construction Sarra Garah check post and reviewed the pace of work.

During the visit, the DPO also reviewed the newly constructed security pickets and boundary wall. He was briefed about the work progress and other relevant issues.

The DPO checked construction materials and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

He said this check post, after completion of construction work, would help strengthen and boost the performance of the police force to fight against criminal elements in a more vigorous manner.

He said the police were committed to ensuring the protection of the life and property of the citizens and in this regard, all-out efforts would be made to ensure peace in the society.

