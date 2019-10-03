Construction work near completion at OPF varsity

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has completed over 80 per cent construction work at its university, being built in the federal capital to offer higher education facility to the expats' children in various disciplines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has completed over 80 per cent construction work at its university, being built in the Federal capital to offer higher education facility to the expats' children in various disciplines.

"The OPF is determined to complete its first-ever degree awarding institution by 2020 as the construction work is at the completion stages," a senior official in OPF Education Division told APP.

In 2018, the foundation announced to establish its own university in Sector F-11/2 of Islamabad at a cost of Rs260 million following its mandate of facilitating the overseas Pakistanis and their families in the country.

The official said the OPF-funded university would be constructed on more than four acres, having 72 classrooms, five laboratories and one auditorium with the capacity to accommodate over 2,400 students.

He said the facility had been planned at par with the international standards set forth by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) exceeding the bench marks of any quality institution in terms of amenities and results.

He said a charter had been forwarded to the HEC for vetting in order to finalize the technicalities pertaining to the university's establishment.

It would be presented in the National Assembly in form of a bill through Ministry of Law and Justice for getting final approval, he added.

Initially, he said the OPF had proposed various disciplines including business Administration, Management, Computer Sciences and Media Studies.

"OPF University will provide high standard class rooms,�libraries, laboratories, hostels and extracurricular facilities in order to impart high standard of education to the children of the Pakistani expatriates," he remarked.

To a query, he said the foundation through Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development, had asked the Capital Development Authority to issue a No Objection Certificate at earliest for setting up the university over the land dedicated to the OPF for building a girls college.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been strong proponent of providing optimum care to the overseas Pakistanis and their families back at home, he said the OPF was fully committed to make the university fully operation by the next year.

