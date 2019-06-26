UrduPoint.com
Construction Work Of 19 Sewerage Schemes Under Way In Sargodha

Construction work of 19 sewerage schemes under way in Sargodha

The construction work was under way on 19 development schemes of drainage and sewerage at a cost of Rs 580 million in residential areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The construction work was under way on 19 development schemes of drainage and sewerage at a cost of Rs 580 million in residential areas.

Commissioner Zafar Iqbal said this while inspecting ongoing schemes in the city. He said that Rs 380 million would also be spent on new schemes of New Satelite Town, Johar Colony and other schemes.

He said sewerage problems in the areas would be resolved completely after these projects, adding that drainage and sewerage of the city populated areas would be drained in Mona CP drain and FS drain.

He reviewed construction work of seven schemes, including Istaqlalabad, Eid Gah, Muhammadi Colony, Ali Park, Gilwala and Silanwali Road.

The officials of the local government, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Municipal Corporation and other departments also accompanied the Commissioner during his visit.

XEN PHE Anwar Toor, while visiting the Istaqlalabad sub-station, said Rs 90 million would be spent in this project which will improve capacity of pumping station to 20 cusec adding that a 42 inches pipeline was also being installed here.

The commissioner directed officials to make all out efforts for completion of these projects so that sewerage problems of the city could be resolved.

