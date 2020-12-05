Construction work of 54 km highway starts in Gwadar

GWADAR, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The construction of road from Nigwar Sharif to Suntsir' at Gwadar has been initiated and will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1256 million under Omani Grant Project.

The provincial government has initially released an amount of Rs 200 million for the purpose to ensure best road infrastructure in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (R) Abdul kabeer Khan has inaugurated the construction work of 54 km long highway.

"With the completion of the project, the residents of remote areas of Gwadar district would get better travel facilities.

In the light of orders from the Balochistan government, the construction company is working to ensure timely completion of the project," DC said.

He said that highways play an important role in the socio-economic development of any area adding that the present government was taking steps for the development of all areas of the district on priority.

He said the district administration will provide full support in ensuring quality material and timely completion with regular monitoring.