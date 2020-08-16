Construction work of Cancer Hospital Gilgit underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The construction work of first ever Cancer hospital in Gilgit was in completion stage and its OPD will start functioning till the end of next month.

The focal person of the project Dr.

Hajat Khan said the whole project of the Cancer Hospital, costing over 2.4 billion rupees would be completed by June next year, a private news channel reported.

He further said the hospital would facilitate the cancer patients of area in providing quality treatment.