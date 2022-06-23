UrduPoint.com

Construction Work Of Golra Morr Underpass To Start Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Construction work of Golra Morr underpass to start soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) would soon start construction work on vehicular underpass on Golra Morr Chowk to resolve longstanding issue of a direct access to sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16.

The procurement of the project has been concluded and it has recently been awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder at the cost of Rs. 717.644 million, an official of NHA told APP on Thursday.

The underpass on Golra Morr Chowk was planned to facilitate the road users and to ensure smooth flow of traffic without any hindrance. The official said that physical work of the project would start soon and it would be completed in 12 months time period.

He said about 125,000 vehicles entered the underpass everyday and it has become a black spot due to continued accidents on the busy route.

The underpass would also connect the underdeveloped sector of I serieswith the main city via Srinagar Highway.

