Construction work of Manshera-Thakot section of CPEC to be completed soon: Commissioner

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam Monday expressed the confidence that under construction Mansehra to Thakot section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be made operational soon after completion of its five percent remaining civil works which also include the installation of safety fences.

While chairing a high-level meeting held at his office to review the progress over ongoing construction work on the CPEC Route, the commissioner said that certain unaware quarters were spreading baseless propaganda about the delay in completion of the project.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam said that illegal and unsafe entry points, established by the local populations, would have to be plugged before the opening of the road for general traffic and cooperation of the local communities would be sought in that regard so that the executing Pakistani and Chinese companies could complete the safety work as per the prescribed standard.

Disclosing the factual position, he told that the project had faced a little delay due to the spread of coronavirus in China and Pakistan.

He, however, expressed his satisfaction over the fact that 95 percent of the work has been completed and the Pakistan Army was extending foolproof security to the working Chinese engineers and other staff.

Explaining the situations that caused a delay in the timely completion of the project, the CPEC Officers told the meeting that from Mansehra onward the authorities concerned had to divert 79-kilometer road from grade-2 highway to expressway to make it safer as several traffic accidents had occurred on this section.

Moreover, the Chinese engineers and other workers who were on holiday to celebrate their new year in their homeland, could not manage to report back due to the suspension of flights in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown. They, however, said that the construction work including installation of fences and other safety measures was now in full swing and the entire project would be completed soon.