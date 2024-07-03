Construction Work Of Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology Sargodha Begins
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Construction & Communication Malik Sohaib Ahmad
said on Wednesday the construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology
Sargodha had been started in the city.
Talking to the media, he said the process of demolishing old building adjacent
to District Headquarter Hospital Sargodha had been started, adding that Nawaz
Institute of Cardiology hospital would be established over an area of 85 kanals.
Malik Sohaib Ahmad said that besides the construction of basement, ground floor
and five other floors would be made in the NIC hospital.
He said that pathology lab, emergency, radiology, operation theaters, ECU,
PEADS ECU, General Wards and Surgical ECU would be constructed in the
hospital.
A cafeteria and rest area for patients' attendants would also be constructed
in the hospital, he added.
