Construction work of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Construction & Communication Malik Sohaib Ahmad

said on Wednesday the construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology

Sargodha had been started in the city.

Talking to the media, he said the process of demolishing old building adjacent

to District Headquarter Hospital Sargodha had been started, adding that Nawaz

Institute of Cardiology hospital would be established over an area of 85 kanals.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad said that besides the construction of basement, ground floor

and five other floors would be made in the NIC hospital.

He said that pathology lab, emergency, radiology, operation theaters, ECU,

PEADS ECU, General Wards and Surgical ECU would be constructed in the

hospital.

A cafeteria and rest area for patients' attendants would also be constructed

in the hospital, he added.