UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Work Of New Bridges At Haveli, Trimmu Sidhnai Link Canal To Start Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:13 PM

Construction work of new bridges at Haveli, Trimmu Sidhnai Link Canal to start soon

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum has said that construction of new bridges at Haveli and Trimmu Sidhnai Link Canal on Trimmu barrage will be started soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum has said that construction of new bridges at Haveli and Trimmu Sidhnai Link Canal on Trimmu barrage will be started soon.

According to Irrigation department sources here on Thursday, the secretary said that construction work would be completed in short period of two years with a cost of about Rs 240 million.

Construction of these bridges would help in smooth operation of traffic between Jhang and Rang Pur.

It is pertinent to mention here that to protect the nearby districts of Trimmu barrage from flood damages the Irrigation department had completed the expansion and restoration of Trimmu barrage, installation of new gates and construction of new dykes.

Tendering work for the construction of bridges has been completed.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Traffic Jhang From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Rain, thunderstorm forecast for city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy assumes 9th time CTF-151

3 minutes ago

Federal capital records 275 fresh coronavirus case ..

3 minutes ago

European Medicines Agency's Work Unaffected by Rec ..

3 minutes ago

SCODA welcomes Pakistani business community to str ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks compliance of productio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.