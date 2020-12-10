Construction work of new bridges at Haveli, Trimmu Sidhnai Link Canal to start soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum has said that construction of new bridges at Haveli and Trimmu Sidhnai Link Canal on Trimmu barrage will be started soon.

According to Irrigation department sources here on Thursday, the secretary said that construction work would be completed in short period of two years with a cost of about Rs 240 million.

Construction of these bridges would help in smooth operation of traffic between Jhang and Rang Pur.

It is pertinent to mention here that to protect the nearby districts of Trimmu barrage from flood damages the Irrigation department had completed the expansion and restoration of Trimmu barrage, installation of new gates and construction of new dykes.

Tendering work for the construction of bridges has been completed.