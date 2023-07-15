ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The construction work of Pakistan's inaugural National Police Hospital has commenced, marking a significant milestone in the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan personally visited the hospital site, urging swift progress on the project.

Recently, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for the 100-bed hospital, emphasizing its importance for the police force.

The construction of Pakistan's first National Police Hospital, a groundbreaking initiative, has begun with ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan overseeing the project's early stages.

The state-of-the-art hospital is set to accommodate 100 beds, catering specifically to the capital police of Islamabad.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan personally inspected the hospital site located in Police Lines, assessing the ongoing construction progress and issuing instructions to contractors to expedite the work.

The total estimated cost for the comprehensive construction of the National Police Hospital amounts to Rs.

6,479.879 million.

A budget allocation of Rs 1,197 million has been secured during the financial year 2023-24 to ensure timely completion.

This nine-storey architectural marvel will feature modern facilities, including air ambulances, to serve the medical needs of the police force.

The hospital will be equipped with 12 emergency beds, 10 orthopedic beds, 15 cardiology beds, six surgical ICU beds, six cardiac ICU beds, 14 surgical beds, 15 general medicine beds, eight neurology beds, five medical ICU beds, four cardiac care units, and five beds for weapon injuries and physiotherapy.

The realization of this vital healthcare facility was made possible through the determined efforts of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan.

The ICCPO and his dedicated team worked tirelessly to secure approval for this project and other essential initiatives benefiting the Islamabad Capital Police.