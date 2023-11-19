Construction work of Rwp Ring Road in full swing: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is in full swing, and the land required for the ring road has been completely handed over to the contractor for the construction work, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta.

He informed me that the caretaker, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, had conducted three visits during the last 25 days to review the project’s progress and inspect the project’s earthwork.

The CM had directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work on the project.

Giving necessary instructions to the district administration authorities and FWO officials, the CM also ordered that all-out efforts should be made for the early completion of the project, the Commissioner informed.

The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial inspection of the entire 38-kilometer route and observed the ongoing work. The construction work on the Banth and Chak Beli interchanges of the Ring Road had also started, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

The completion of the ring road would provide immense convenience to the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he said.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, NESPAK also provided the necessary drawings related to the ring road project. Heavy machinery was also being used for the construction work of the six-lane Rawalpindi Ring Road, he said.

The construction work for the subways, drainage channels, and different road sections had also started.

The commissioner said that an industrial zone would be set up in the surrounding area of Rawalpindi Ring Road. There would be a total of five interchanges on the Rawalpindi Ring Road at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, and Thalian.

A railway bridge would also be constructed with five overpasses and 21 subways on the ring road, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the establishment of the industrial zone would help accelerate economic activities and provide employment opportunities at the regional level.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project would improve the travel facilities for the public, the commissioner added.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project is of utmost importance for regional development, he said, adding that the project would be a game changer for the people living in Rawalpindi and its suburbs.

He informed me that the officers of the Revenue Department had been directed to remain present at the Ring Road project site in different shifts.

The Commissioner said that work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed on a fast track within the stipulated time frame.

No compromise would be made on the quality of the construction work, he added.

The Punjab government had set a one-year target for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, and it would be completed until September 2024, he informed.

