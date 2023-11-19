Open Menu

Construction Work Of Rwp Ring Road In Full Swing: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Construction work of Rwp Ring Road in full swing: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is in full swing, and the land required for the ring road has been completely handed over to the contractor for the construction work, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta.

He informed me that the caretaker, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, had conducted three visits during the last 25 days to review the project’s progress and inspect the project’s earthwork.

The CM had directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work on the project.

Giving necessary instructions to the district administration authorities and FWO officials, the CM also ordered that all-out efforts should be made for the early completion of the project, the Commissioner informed.

The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial inspection of the entire 38-kilometer route and observed the ongoing work. The construction work on the Banth and Chak Beli interchanges of the Ring Road had also started, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

The completion of the ring road would provide immense convenience to the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he said.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, NESPAK also provided the necessary drawings related to the ring road project. Heavy machinery was also being used for the construction work of the six-lane Rawalpindi Ring Road, he said.

The construction work for the subways, drainage channels, and different road sections had also started.

The commissioner said that an industrial zone would be set up in the surrounding area of Rawalpindi Ring Road. There would be a total of five interchanges on the Rawalpindi Ring Road at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, and Thalian.

A railway bridge would also be constructed with five overpasses and 21 subways on the ring road, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the establishment of the industrial zone would help accelerate economic activities and provide employment opportunities at the regional level.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project would improve the travel facilities for the public, the commissioner added.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project is of utmost importance for regional development, he said, adding that the project would be a game changer for the people living in Rawalpindi and its suburbs.

He informed me that the officers of the Revenue Department had been directed to remain present at the Ring Road project site in different shifts.

The Commissioner said that work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed on a fast track within the stipulated time frame.

No compromise would be made on the quality of the construction work, he added.

The Punjab government had set a one-year target for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, and it would be completed until September 2024, he informed.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Road Rawalpindi Progress SITE September National University FWO Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

7 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

22 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

22 hours ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

24 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan