Open Menu

Construction Work Of Shadman Drain At Rs 85m Underway: Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Construction work of Shadman drain at Rs 85m underway: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the construction work of Shadman drain at the cost of Rs 85 million is going and after the completion problems during rains in Shadman area will be solved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the construction work of Shadman drain at the cost of Rs 85 million is going and after the completion problems during rains in Shadman area will be solved.

He said this while inspecting the construction works of Shadman Nala in Central District. On this occasion, Secretary General of People's Party Dil Muhammad, Project Director Mega Projects and other officers were also present.

He said that rain drains and adjacent roads are being made safe for the citizens under the Karachi Mega Project. The ongoing development works of roads and storm drains in various areas will be completed as soon as possible, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Shadman drain is the same place in Central District, where the family fell into the drain in an accident last year and taking immediate notice of the tragic incident, he immediately instructed to start the construction of Shadman Nala, he recalled.

He said that in the past, due to the lack of proper management of drainage during the rains, the population of Shadman was flooded and the reason for this was the lack of management for the discharge of water from the Shadman Nala but now it is being connected to Qalandria Chowk drain and the surrounding communities will be safe during rains.

He said that the Shadman Nala is 1500 feet long and 10 feet wide while it's depth is 9 to 10 feet so that the flow of water in the drain continues in a better manner.

He said that this project is of utmost importance, so work is being done day and night and it will be completed soon. In the upcoming monsoon, residents of Shadman and adjacent areas will feel a clear change here.

The Mayor Karachi said priority has been given to the works which were urgently needed in the city by keeping the convenience of the citizens first, along with the construction of drains in the central district, road carpeting work is also being done.

He directed the officers to complete all the works at a high speed for the convenience of the citizens and to adopt such a strategy during the development works that the flow of traffic in the sides is not affected.

He said that for convenience of the citizens full monitoring of the works is being ensured so that the development works in the city are sustainable and the citizens can benefit from them for a long time.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Storm Water Road Traffic Same Family All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent ..

MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent UAE in 4th Kibo Robot Program ..

20 minutes ago
 BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

21 minutes ago
 Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President ..

Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President Sister demise

22 minutes ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairpe ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairperson inquires about health of ..

6 minutes ago
 Haroon Khan Shinwari named ECP spokesperson

Haroon Khan Shinwari named ECP spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 Dawar pleads for rejuvenated CoD to evolve politic ..

Dawar pleads for rejuvenated CoD to evolve political landscape

6 minutes ago
Rampant France set up Australia clash, Colombia al ..

Rampant France set up Australia clash, Colombia also into quarters

6 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat ..

Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change

35 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinational companies and 50 SMEs to ..

51 minutes ago
 Wall Street Firms to Pay $289Mln in Fines Over Rec ..

Wall Street Firms to Pay $289Mln in Fines Over Record-Keeping Failures - SEC

30 minutes ago
 Govt extends Peoples Bus service route from Hydera ..

Govt extends Peoples Bus service route from Hyderabad to Tando Jam

30 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, extremis ..

Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, extremism demand of time: Ashrafi

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan