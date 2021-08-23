Construction work of 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' graveyard project near completion

(@FahadShabbir)

Construction work of 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' graveyard project at 'Rakh Dhamial' is near completion as boundary wall, footpaths, washrooms and ablution places have been completed at a cost of Rs20 million while remaining work is being completed swiftly

The government has also provided three ambulances and two buses to the 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' authority to ferry funeral attendants and bodies from the city to the new graveyard.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez and MPA Umar Tanveer Butt visited the graveyard and reviewed the ongoing development work.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on the occasion said that the 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' consists of 1000 kanals land and the graveyard was a longstanding demand of the people of Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas which is near completion.

He said more funds required to complete all development work and provide more facilities to the citizens at the graveyard would be provided.

Raja Rashid Hafeez and Umar Tanveer Butt appreciated efforts of Muhammad Basharat Raja for establishment of the graveyard and thanked him for taking keen interest in this project.

According to a district administration spokesman, in 1996, the government had allocated the land in Rakh Dhamial for a graveyard, but the provincial governments and the city district administration failed to develop the project.

He said that the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) got 1,000 kanals in Rakh Dhamial for the graveyard, but the project could not be completed and required facilities could not be provided there.