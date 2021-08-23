UrduPoint.com

Construction Work Of 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' Graveyard Project Near Completion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:20 PM

Construction work of 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' graveyard project near completion

Construction work of 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' graveyard project at 'Rakh Dhamial' is near completion as boundary wall, footpaths, washrooms and ablution places have been completed at a cost of Rs20 million while remaining work is being completed swiftly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Construction work of 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' graveyard project at 'Rakh Dhamial' is near completion as boundary wall, footpaths, washrooms and ablution places have been completed at a cost of Rs20 million while remaining work is being completed swiftly.

The government has also provided three ambulances and two buses to the 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' authority to ferry funeral attendants and bodies from the city to the new graveyard.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez and MPA Umar Tanveer Butt visited the graveyard and reviewed the ongoing development work.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on the occasion said that the 'Sher-i-Khamoshan' consists of 1000 kanals land and the graveyard was a longstanding demand of the people of Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas which is near completion.

He said more funds required to complete all development work and provide more facilities to the citizens at the graveyard would be provided.

Raja Rashid Hafeez and Umar Tanveer Butt appreciated efforts of Muhammad Basharat Raja for establishment of the graveyard and thanked him for taking keen interest in this project.

According to a district administration spokesman, in 1996, the government had allocated the land in Rakh Dhamial for a graveyard, but the provincial governments and the city district administration failed to develop the project.

He said that the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) got 1,000 kanals in Rakh Dhamial for the graveyard, but the project could not be completed and required facilities could not be provided there.

Related Topics

Education Law Minister Rashid Rawalpindi All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russia, Iran, China to Hold Naval Drills in Persia ..

Russia, Iran, China to Hold Naval Drills in Persian Gulf Late This Year - Diplom ..

1 minute ago
 Russia, Iran Engaged in Dialogue on Whole Range of ..

Russia, Iran Engaged in Dialogue on Whole Range of Military Products - Russian A ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistani envoy rejects US lawmaker's claim that ..

Pakistani envoy rejects US lawmaker's claim that Pakistan's military strategy r ..

4 minutes ago
 Beijing Slams New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as ..

Beijing Slams New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Illegitimate, Violating Int'l ..

4 minutes ago
 Afghan Cricketers to fly from Pakistan to Sri Lank ..

Afghan Cricketers to fly from Pakistan to Sri Lanka to play series

29 minutes ago
 European stock markets advance at open

European stock markets advance at open

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.