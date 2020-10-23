UrduPoint.com
Construction Work Of Shinzani Dam Gwadar In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Construction work of Shinzani Dam Gwadar in full swing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The construction work of Shinzani Dam for provision of drinking water facilities to citizen in Gwadar district was in full swing.

According to official sources, the project worth Rs 500 million will be completed in a transparent manner during the financial year.

Work has been started on the project by the construction firm after completing the tender process, it added.

Under the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, the completion of ongoing development projects of Gwadar and provision of the clean drinking water to the masses on permanent basis was priority of the government.

According to a notification issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, a committee has been set up to compensate the victims of Shinzani Dam.

District Forest Officer Gwadar, Deputy Director Agriculture Gwadar, and a representative of the victims of the Shinzani Dam site have been included in the committee members list.

The committee will soon formulate a mechanism for compensation of the victims after conducting a survey.

The residents of Gwadar thanked Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal for approving important projects for the development of the city.

They said that current government has initiated record construction and development work in Gwadar district.

The new era has begun with the construction of dams in the rain-fed areas of Gwadar district to solve the problem of drinking water and urged to take timely steps to compensate the victims.

