UrduPoint.com

Construction Work Of Wrestling Academy Starts At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Construction work of wrestling academy starts at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated construction work on UVAS Wrestling Academy, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated construction work on UVAS Wrestling Academy, on Wednesday.

The Wrestling Academy is being built with the financial assistance of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The construction work will be completed in 15 months and Rs. 125 million will be spent on it.

UVAS Chairman Sports Board Prof Dr Rana Ayub, Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal, Project Director Shahnawaz Bukhari and number of faculty members and officials were present in the ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the Project Director to complete the construction work in time.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Sports University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences HEC Million

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play matches in ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play matches in Bangladesh

18 minutes ago
 Egypt Permits Russia to Take Part in Construction ..

Egypt Permits Russia to Take Part in Construction of El Dabaa NPP's 3rd Unit - S ..

19 minutes ago
 IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest abscond ..

IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest absconders

20 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Slows Down to 4 ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Slows Down to 4.3% - Economic Development Min ..

19 minutes ago
 Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid I ..

Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid IMF Deal Delay

24 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.