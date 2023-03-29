Construction work of wrestling academy starts at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated construction work on UVAS Wrestling Academy, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated construction work on UVAS Wrestling Academy, on Wednesday.

The Wrestling Academy is being built with the financial assistance of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The construction work will be completed in 15 months and Rs. 125 million will be spent on it.

UVAS Chairman Sports Board Prof Dr Rana Ayub, Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal, Project Director Shahnawaz Bukhari and number of faculty members and officials were present in the ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the Project Director to complete the construction work in time.