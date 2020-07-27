UrduPoint.com
Construction Work Of Yakmach- Kharan Highway Continues

Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:28 PM

Construction work of Yakmach-Kharan Highway was continuing smoothly and it is expected to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Construction work of Yakmach-Kharan Highway was continuing smoothly and it is expected to be completed next year.

An official of National Highway Authority said that 264 kilometres road would to link Chagai, one of the remotest areas of the Balochistan province with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route and also with Gawdar in order to boost trade and other economic activities in the region.

He said that the road would pass through the districts of Kharan, Washuk and Chagai.

He said that the project has been divided in four sections. Work on section one costing Rs3109 million started in March 2016 and so far 86 per cent physical progress has been achieved. Work on Section II had started in January 2018 and so far over 50 per cent work has been completed, he said adding that the estimated cost of the section is Rs2422 million.

He said that work on Rs2458 million Section III started in January 2018 and so far 30 per cent physical progress has been achieved.

As far as Section-IV was concerned it would cost Rs2495 million and so far 37 per cent progress has been achieved, he said and added that work on the section had started in January 2018. He said that in the previous fiscal year Rs3500 million were spent on the project under Public Sector Development Programme allocations and in the present fiscal year an amount of Rs1500 million has been allocated for the proejct.

Estimated cost of the project was Rs13,758 million out of which Rs7447.012 million were spent by June 30 this year.

