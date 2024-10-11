Open Menu

Construction Work Of dual Carriage Allama Iqbal Road Begins In Mirpur

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 10:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The much-awaited reconstruction work on the Rs 550 million city's central 7.5 km-long dual carriageway Allama Iqbal Road started on Friday.

Local authorities told APP, that phase I of the project from 'Y' Cross junction to Old Industrial Estate has so far been completed. While under phase II, the construction work of the road from Kalayal chowk to central Shaheed chowk began on Friday, they added.

Under phase III, the fully carpeted road will be constructed from Shaheed Chowk to Quaid-e-Azam Chowk. Phase IV and Phase V of the project involve Quaid-e-Azam Chowk to Mega Mart and Mega Mart to Old Chungi on Sector F-3.

With the completion of this dual carriage road in the center city area, comfortable traveling facilities will be available to the people.

 

The sources asserted that the construction of this road is being constructed as per international standards, will leave a positive and long-lasting impact on the importance of this lake city, attracting tourists to visit the picturesque district located on the periphery of Mangla Dam Lake.

People belonging to political, social, commercial, and all other schools of thought have thanked AJK Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry for opening the era of indiscriminate speedy development and progress in all parts of AJK to facilitate the people with the best possible amenities of life with the liberal financial assistance of the government of Pakistan.

