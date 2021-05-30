Construction work on 198 schemes underway in Sargodha: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minster for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan has said that construction work on 198 schemes of public welfare and regional development is underway in the district currently.

Chairing the district coordination committee meeting here on Sunday, he said that Rs 3.94 billion funds had also been allocated for these schemes. MPAs Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Sardar Ghulam Ali Asghar Lashari, Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed and officers of the departments concerned were also present.

The meeting was informed that work was underway on 78 schemes of water supply and drainage, 20 schemes of local government, 51 of roads, 19 of buildings, seven of education sector, three schemes of sports, six of health, one of canals, wildlife, archeology and agriculture each.

The meeting was also informed that all 60 schemes of phase-I of community development had been completed and 40, out of 78 schemes of phase-II, had also been completed. Work on 64 schemes of phase-III was in progress currently, the meeting was told.