Construction work on $230 mn project in progress: Chinese CG

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chinese Consul General based in Karachi, Li Bijan, on his Twitter said in the last few days that the construction work on the 230 million Dollars mega project Gwadar International Airport is going on rapidly.

DGPR in a statement issued here said that the structure has been completed with 4 thousand 600 tons of steel.

He said that tangible progress is being made on the construction of the 230 million dollars mega project Gwadar International Airport.

The structure of 4,600 tons of steel has been completed, while the roof and interior construction and electro-mechanical equipment are being completed.

"There has been further important progress regarding the ongoing process of Gwadar, while in the high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal regarding the provision of facilities to the people of Gwadar, 300 MW coal power project has been approved.

The project will be completed in a period of 42 months, along with connecting the Makran division to the National Grid in the next two months