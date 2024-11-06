Open Menu

Construction Work On All 6 Work Fronts Of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension Project Continues Simultaneously

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 06:28 PM

The construction work on all six work fronts of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is swiftly being carried out to commission it in 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The construction work on all six work fronts of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is swiftly being carried out to commission it in 2025-26.

The key sites included the Raised Intake, the Tunnel and the Power house, source told APP here.

Temporary support work in the tunnel has already been completed paving the way for commencement of construction on the connecting tunnel. Installation of equipment such as draft tubes of all three units - Unit No. 18, 19 and 20 - is in progress at the Power house Site. While, the Contractor is all set to resume construction work on the Raised Intake structure once the water in the reservoir recedes to the required level, they said.

The project is likely to be completed in 2025-26. Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of green, clean and least-cost energy generation plan of WAPDA. World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are providing financial assistance for the project to the tune of US$ 390 million and US$ 300 million respectively.

Under the 5th Extension, three generating units - of 510 MW each - are being installed at Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam Project and it will provide 1.347 billion units hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. Installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will surge to 6418 MW from 4888 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Project.

