Construction Work On Ammar Chowk Project In Full Swing

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Construction work on Ammar Chowk remodeling project is in full swing and the FWO is making all out efforts to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

According to a district administration spokesman, the project was conceived nearly 12 years ago but its construction work could not be started.

The incumbent Punjab government released the funds and the project is being completed under the supervision of RDA and Station Headquarters.

The remodeling and underpass project would be completed at a cost of Rs 1307 million.

In view of the growing population and heavy traffic load, some significant changes were made in the project. All the power cables including low tension and high tension were laid underground.

Twin underpasses are being constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All the surrounding area of the project would be made lush green as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

All-out efforts were also being made to ensure smooth flow of traffic during construction period.

He informed that the project team had expressed the optimism that the project would be completed by the end of this year.

Despite Covid-19 and monsoon rains, the construction work was being carried out round the clock, in three shifts.

He said that the project would be completed in short period of nearly seven months.

During the construction work, immense care is also being taken to ensure that the people have the least difficulty and do not have to worry about restricted mobility.

