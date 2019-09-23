UrduPoint.com
Construction Work On 'Burma Bridge' In Full Swing

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:35 PM

The construction work on Burma Bridge Lehtrarr Road is in full swing after completion of dismantling of dilapidated structure, geo-technical investigations were carried out and now test piling process has been started

In line with the instructions of Capital Development Authority (CDA) all allied works regarding the construction of Burma Bridge are being carried out simultaneously. In this context, after completing geo-technical investigation, work on the test piling is being taken up.

It has been further planned that while carrying out piling works of the bridge, girder casting be initiated side by side.

In the meantime, protection work of the nullah including construction of retaining wall will be completed.

Moreover, in line with the instructions, useful and unutilized material from the debris has been segregated, a proper stock has been maintained and approval for auctioning useful material is also in process. Project director has also been directed to remain present at the site for effective supervision. It has been also directed to submit progress report on the project on regular basis.

The bridge will be 152-metre long and 11.5-metre wide. Construction of bridge will help resolve traffic issues and will also end the miseries of the people residing in the adjoining areas of the locality.

