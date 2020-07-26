Construction work on Dir-Chitral Motorway to begin in March

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Anti-Corruption, Shafiullah Khan Sunday said that construction work on Dir-Chitral Motorway would be started till March 2021.

Talking to a representative delegation from his electoral constituency here, he said that opposition was spreading baseless news regarding Dir-Chitral Motorway. He said that masses still remembered the tenures of opposition parties that had given nothing except disappointment to them.

He said that Dir-Chitral Motorway was a mega project that would promote tourism and trade in the area and people would get better transport facility.

He said that some political leaders were running baseless propaganda regarding Dir-Chitral Motorway to misguide the people and secure their sympathies. However, he said that they would never succeed in the achievement of their nefarious designs.

The special assistant said that as per commitments, PTI believed in practical work.

He said that the Dir-Chitral Motorway was approved last year and due to the efforts of Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed it had been made part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He further said that due to keen interest of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, various mega projects had been approved for the progress and development of Dir Lower.

One of such projects, he said was the construction of 70-Kilometer Chakdara-Dir Road while work on the construction of Rs 368 million Talash Bypass in Timergara was in full swing.

Similarly, he said that work on Bagh Road was also in progress under the supervision of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PHA) while a project for the beautification of Timergara city was being started at the cost of Rs 650 million.

The PC-1 of the project was in last phase, he added.

The special assistant said that the PTI was also focusing on health and education sectors and a project for the establishment of Abdul Wali Khan University at Timergara had been included in the annual development programme while the credit of the establishment of Timergara Medical College also went to the present government.

Similarly, he said that approval had also been given for granting teaching hospital status to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Timergara.

The multi-storey hospital, he said would be equipped with modern health facilities.

Shafiullah Khan further said that for the provision of clean drinking water to the people, a mega project of Timergara Gravity Water Supply Scheme was being started at the cost of Rs 700 million and according to estimates, the project would cost nearly Rs 1.5 billion.

For bringing improvement in traffic system in Timergara, he said that work on the construction of an under-pass or bridge at Shaheed Chowk would begin soon. He said that so far, an amount of Rs 350 million had already been spent on small scale projects for the resolution of the problems of the people.