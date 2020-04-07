UrduPoint.com
Construction Work On Disposal Station Commenced

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Work on construction of new disposal station near Zakariya town commenced here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, seven kanal land was acquired for the purpose. Rs 190 million was being spent on the scheme, said Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Naseem Khalid Chandio.

He was visiting the construction site. He added that the disposal station would surely help resolve sewerage problems in the city. Different residential areas including Zakariya Town, Ahmedabad, Razabad, Islampura, Shalimar colony, Sharifpura, Chah Talabwala, Chah Hafeez and many other areas will avail facility. The disposal station was part of master plan of the city. It will also help reduce environmental pollution.

