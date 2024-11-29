Open Menu

Construction Work On Dual Faisalabad-Chiniot Road Under Way

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Under the vision of CM Punjab, the Punjab government is spending Rs 7.5 billion on construction of Faisalabad-Chiniot 24km long dual road.

According to the district administration spokesperson here Friday, the earth work on one side of the road has been completed while work is ongoing on the other side with past pace by the department of C&W.

He said that the time duration of travelling between two districts would be limited to minutes by completion of the project.

