Construction work on extra block of CDA hospital underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Work on extra block in Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital was underway while grey structure of under construction five stories block and the frame work of three stories has been completed.

Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed has directed to expedite the work on the construction of extra blocks.

According to detail, like a number of other projects of CDA the work on extra blocks in CDA hospital was also delayed for a long time.

The current administration of CDA released funds for this project considering the importance of the project. The facility of 100 beds will be available in latest extra block.

There would also be the facilities of air conditioning, electricity work, generators and others in the block.

The departments of ICU and CCU will be established in the hospital. The projected expense on the project is Rs 176.7 million and OPDs of all the departments and Diagnostic Centers will be established in the basement.

Six rooms will be allocated for consultants, 8 for medical officers, and 4 for Diagnostic Procedures.

The medical ward of 33 beds will be established at ground floor. There will be 33 beds medical ward for females at first floor.

The facility of 16 beds, CCU, and angiography, VIP cardiac room, nurses station, duty rooms, store room, will be at 2nd floor. Officers' medical ward of 18 beds will be established at third floor.