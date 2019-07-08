Construction work on Faisalabad Expo Center to be started within this year,

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul RazakDawood Monday said the construction work of a state-of-the-art Expo Centerin Faisalabad will be started within this current year to facilitate theindustrialists and foreign investors setting up projects in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said the construction work of a state-of-the-art Expo Centerin Faisalabad will be started within this current year to facilitate theindustrialists and foreign investors setting up projects in Faisalabad.Abdul Razak Dawood expressed these views while chairing a meeting held atMinistry of Commerce and Industry.

Provincial Minister for Industries,Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and Faisalabad Industrial EstateDevelopment and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaqwere also present on this occasion.

Abdul Razak Dawood assured the FIEDMC Chairman that a Memorandum ofUnderstanding (MoU) will be inked within one or two weeks between FIEDMCand Lahore Expo Company to run managerial affairs of Faisalabad ExpoCenter.

He also directed Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)officials to make sure that FIEDMC will participate in all internationaltrades and exhibitions. He also directed that local exports will befacilitated to participate in "Import Exhibition" being started in China inSeptember this year so that exports of the country would be boosted.