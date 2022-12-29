Construction work on gigantic Kohala Hydropower Project to start soon: Geelani

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) : Focal Person to AJK Prime Minister on Kohala Hydropower Project, Prof. Taqdees Geelani has said that the schedule of the commencement of construction work on the gigantic Kohala Hydropower Project has been finalized which will start on this extraordinary project of exceptional significance soon.

She was talking to a delegation of the staffers of the project on Thursday On the occasion, various issues related to Kohala Hydropower Project were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Taqdees Geelani said that due to the efforts and personal interest of Prime Minister the project was taken out of the cold storage.

Prof. Geelani said that a crucial meeting between the AJK Premier was going to take place very soon in which the Prime Minister would be given a detailed briefing. Deputy Manager Kohala Hydro Power Project Mustafa Umar and PR Manager Nawaz Awan said that the project administration was keenly awaiting to start the work on the project.

He said that first installment of compensation has been paid to the victims of the Kohala Project.

He expressed the optimism that the Focal Person Kohala Hydropower Project Professor Taqdees Geelani would play the role of a bridge to settle all the issues pertaining to the project.