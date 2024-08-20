Open Menu

Construction Work On Government Service Center At KAGHAN Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 09:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Construction work on Government Service Center at KAGHAN Region has started with the assistance of Sukki Kinari Project Company.

Far from the city of Mansehra, KAGHAN is located in a remote mountainous area with a large population, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The local people have to travel a long way to Mansehra to handle government affairs, which is time-consuming and extremely inconvenient. However, this situation would improve significantly with the construction of Government Service Center in KAGHAN Region, it was further said.

Once completed, the Center will significantly facilitate local people to handle government affairs, improve the processing efficiency, and benefit local society and people’s livelihood.

It is pertinent to mention here that SK Hydropower Station will achieve commercial operation date (COD) soon. After COD is obtained, the Project is estimated to provide 3.212 billion KWH of clean electricity, save about 1.28 million tons of standard coal, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 3.2 million tons, and supply clean electricity to more than 1 million Pakistani households every year.

This will effectively alleviate the power shortage in Pakistan, and have a positive and far-reaching impact on the adjustment of national power energy structure, solving the imbalance between supply and demand, and promoting the transformation of infrastructure and economic development of the country.

