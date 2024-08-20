Construction Work On Government Service Center At KAGHAN Starts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Construction work on Government Service Center at KAGHAN Region has started with the assistance of Sukki Kinari Project Company
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Construction work on Government Service Center at KAGHAN Region has started with the assistance of Sukki Kinari Project Company.
Far from the city of Mansehra, KAGHAN is located in a remote mountainous area with a large population, said a press release issued on Tuesday.
The local people have to travel a long way to Mansehra to handle government affairs, which is time-consuming and extremely inconvenient. However, this situation would improve significantly with the construction of Government Service Center in KAGHAN Region, it was further said.
Once completed, the Center will significantly facilitate local people to handle government affairs, improve the processing efficiency, and benefit local society and people’s livelihood.
It is pertinent to mention here that SK Hydropower Station will achieve commercial operation date (COD) soon. After COD is obtained, the Project is estimated to provide 3.212 billion KWH of clean electricity, save about 1.28 million tons of standard coal, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 3.2 million tons, and supply clean electricity to more than 1 million Pakistani households every year.
This will effectively alleviate the power shortage in Pakistan, and have a positive and far-reaching impact on the adjustment of national power energy structure, solving the imbalance between supply and demand, and promoting the transformation of infrastructure and economic development of the country.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication1 hour ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas1 hour ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank1 hour ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank1 hour ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago