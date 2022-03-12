UrduPoint.com

Construction Work On Grain Market Alipur Begins At A Cost Of Rs 50m

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Construction work on grain market Alipur begins at a cost of Rs 50m

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education and PTI MPA, Syed Sabtain Raza Bukhari, said that construction work on grain market Alipur has been started as it would be completed at a cost of Rs 50 million.

The grain market project would be completed by current year 2022 and the grain market will be made fully operational.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at the commencement of construction work of Alipur Grain Market.

Sabtain Raza further said that the approval for construction of Grain Market in Alipur had given in 1973 but no previous government built it.

The local farmers and traders used to take their commodities to far flung cities for sale after paying huge transport costs.

He said that the construction work has been started at the grain market after 48 years as Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government has realized the plight of local growers and traders and fulfilled their dream.

He said that after completion of shops, stalls, roads, electricity and other development works in the grain market, the grain market will be activated and traders will be allotted shops and stalls for rent.

The completion of grain market work will meet the long standing demand of farmers, traders and citizens of Alipur and they will be able to sale their commodities in their market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Education Rent Sale Alipur Market Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of aut ..

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

10 hours ago
 EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Ru ..

EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

10 hours ago
 More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express con ..

More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

10 hours ago
 World must probe Indian so-called clarification on ..

World must probe Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>