Construction work on grain market Alipur begins at a cost of Rs 50m

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education and PTI MPA, Syed Sabtain Raza Bukhari, said that construction work on grain market Alipur has been started as it would be completed at a cost of Rs 50 million.

The grain market project would be completed by current year 2022 and the grain market will be made fully operational.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at the commencement of construction work of Alipur Grain Market.

Sabtain Raza further said that the approval for construction of Grain Market in Alipur had given in 1973 but no previous government built it.

The local farmers and traders used to take their commodities to far flung cities for sale after paying huge transport costs.

He said that the construction work has been started at the grain market after 48 years as Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government has realized the plight of local growers and traders and fulfilled their dream.

He said that after completion of shops, stalls, roads, electricity and other development works in the grain market, the grain market will be activated and traders will be allotted shops and stalls for rent.

The completion of grain market work will meet the long standing demand of farmers, traders and citizens of Alipur and they will be able to sale their commodities in their market.