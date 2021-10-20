Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon

In line with the authority's comprehensive policy regarding uplift of road infrastructure in Islamabad, CDA management has directed the concerned formations to pace up the ground work at I.J Principal Road widening and rehabilitation project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :In line with the authority's comprehensive policy regarding uplift of road infrastructure in Islamabad, CDA management has directed the concerned formations to pace up the ground work at I.J Principal Road widening and rehabilitation project.

On the directions of Chairman CDA, Member Engineering alongwith Director General Works, Director Roads South, NESPAK consultants and NLC visited the I.J Principal Road for inspecting the construction work, said a news release on Wednesday.

Initial investigation including soil testing, pile load testing and survey work was underway.

Instructions were issued that the initial investigation be completed at the earliest and to start construction work on the project soon.

It was also directed to devise a comprehensive traffic diversion plan with the consultation of Islamabad Traffic police.

CDA had requested the commuters to use alternative route to avoid inconvenience.

Under the project, four lanes on each side of the IJP Road would be constructed including two rigid and two flexible lanes while two flyovers would be constructed one at 9th Avenue and other at Faqeer Appe Road.

Similarly, two bridges would be constructed at Katarian and Pirwadhi respectively. The project was expected to be completed in 18 months with cost amounting to Rs. 4.9 billion.

The Incumbent management of the authority envisaged the project, completed its technical requirements, hired consultant and work on the project has been started.

The rehabilitation of IJP road would facilitate inter-provincial traffic and the traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad and vice versa in addition to facilitating the traffic management system in the city.