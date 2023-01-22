UrduPoint.com

Construction Work On Jail-Timergara Chowk Road Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Construction work on Jail-Timergara Chowk Road begins

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) ::Under the supervision of Executive Engineer Highways Maqbool Azam, the maintenance and repair work on the 3.3 kilometres road from Timergara Jail to Timarghara Chowk has been started.

The provincial government has allocated 175.

099 million rupees for this road under the beautification project. After the construction phase, the work on installing street lights will be started immediately.

The construction of the road will solve the problems of flooding and drainage in Timergara Bazaar, while it will also help ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

