Construction Work On Karakar Tunnel To Begin Soon: SACM

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan has said, formal construction work on Karakar Tunnel will begin soon.

He said, the construction of tunnel will reduced travel time from Jawar to Bari Kot to only 10 minutes.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting at Mulla Banda, Union Council Malakpur, district Buner on Friday. On this occasion, several influential political families quit Jamaat-e-Islami and announced joining PTI.

The Special Assistant reiterated no compromise on public interest, adding that he had devoted himself for public service.

He said indiscriminate public service is his mission.

He said that the steps initiated by the incumbent government for provision of facilities to people at their door step is bearing far-reaching results. He said, public interest is dear to them and would never compromise on it.

He said, a new era of progress and development had begun in Buner wherein billions of rupees are being spent on uplift schemes.

Riaz Khan said, beside other areas of the province, the PTI government is also focused on the progress and development of Buner, saying for this purpose, Chief Minister Mahmood had approved billions of rupees.

