Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communication Aleem Khan on Monday said that the construction of M-6 Hyderabad- Sukkur Motorway and M-10 New Karachi- Hyderabad Motorway was his top priority and the work on these projects would be initiated soon at the same time.

While talking to media persons after a meet-up with business community of Karachi here at Arif Habib Centre, he said that the governments of the past ignored M-6 project.

He said that the aforesaid project was vital for the development of the country and no other project would be initiated before the start of these two projects.

Minister Aleem Khan said that he had also met the Chief Minister Sindh and discussed the projects with him.

He said that M-10 project was an important project.

He said that the financing of two sections of M-6 had been secured and the rest three section’s financing was under the process.

Aleem said that M-6 and M-10 projects would be completed in two years.

He said that these were the moneymaking projects and these long-term projects were significant for the development of the country.

Speaking on the Lyari Expressway, he said that changes in the design and interchanges of the Lyari Expressway could be made if needed on emergent basis to move heavy traffic on it and solve the issues of congestion in the city.

He said that a feasibility report on Lyari Expressway would be presented to the Prime Minister in the next 15 days.

Replying to a question, he said that National Highway Authority (NHA) was not in deficit and it was moving from Rs64 billion to Rs110 billion revenue.

Replying to another question, he said that they were making motorways cashless.

Answering a question on protests on highways and motorways, he said that they had seats vacant for motorway police and now they would start recruitment to maintain such incidents on highways and motorways.