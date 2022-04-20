UrduPoint.com

Construction Work On Malir Expressway In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Construction work on Malir Expressway in full swing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Construction work on Malir Expressway is in full swing and so far, 15-kilometre earth work right from Jam Sadiq bridge to Quaidabad has been completed but there are some land issues which needs to be resolved.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here at CM House under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, PD Malir Expressway Niaz Soomro, Additional Secretary Finance Asad Zamin and others.

The Sindh CM had envisaged a plan to construct an Expressway on the Malir River to facilitate thousands of commuters and heavy traffic of Karachi Port, Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi Industrial Area, Steel Mills, Port Qasim, and other such areas towards upcountry through the National and Superhighways.

The project includes the development of 38.75 kilometres 3x3 lane expressway with controlled access along the Malir River starting from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) and ending at Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore via the existing Link Road.

The proposed expressway will provide speedy access to main housing schemes along the route, reducing the commuting time from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to Superhighway (M-9) to only 25 minutes. The Expressway will have 6 interchanges.

The progress concerning construction activities including clearing and grubbing on the main alignment and construction of temporary service roads for the movement of construction equipment inside the river bed is in full swing.

The chief minister was told that there were some land issues – some parts of the land were owned by private people and some parts belonged to an other party.

At this the chief minister directed the chief secretary to talk to the concerned authorities so that work on the project may continue unhindered.

Shah directed Adl IG Karachi to set up a police picket at the site of the Malir Expressway for security of the labourers and the machinery mobilised there.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government to keep visiting the work going on the expressway so that its portion upto Quaidabad could be completed within the next eight months.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Motorway Road Traffic Progress Nasir Jatoi Korangi Landhi Malir SITE May Murad Ali Shah From Government Port Qasim Karachi Port Housing

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

39 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

1 hour ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.