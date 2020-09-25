Construction work on Mansehra service area filling station started: Senate body informed

Senate Sub-committee on Communications was informed on Thursday that the construction work on Mansehra service area had been initiated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Senate Sub-committee on Communications was informed on Thursday that the construction work on Mansehra service area had been initiated.

Officials of the Ministry of Communications told this to the sub-panel, chaired by Yousaf Badini.

The officials said initially four companies took part in the bidding process carried out by the National Highway Authority (NHA) for establishment of a tuck shop at the station.

They said the NHA conducted tendering process again as all the companies could not qualify the previous bidding.

The meeting was told that the NHA had awarded contract amounting to Rs 5.

4 million to a company for setting up of a filling station at Mansehra service.

The officials said the NHA had a plan to award a service area to the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on M-5 (Multan-Sukkur) motorway at a cost of Rs 6.1 million. The NHA was asked by the court to resolve tendering issues with the PSO amicably.

Senator Yousaf Badini asked the NHA officials to review the tendering process and offer site to the PSO against the highest bid.

Among others the meeting was attended by Senator Ashok Kumar and senior officials from Communication Ministry.