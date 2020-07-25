Construction work on Mansehra-Thahkot motorway completes: Asim Bajwa

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the construction work of Mansehra-Thahkot motorway had been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the construction work of Mansehra-Thahkot motorway had been completed.

In his tweet, Bajwa said the motorway would be open for traffic very soon.

Mansehra-Thahkot is part of the Hazara motorway, that is a 180 kilometer controlled-access motorway linking the Burhan Interchange near Hasan Abdal with Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, Battagram, and Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Burhan-Mansehra section was already open for traffic.