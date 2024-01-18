Open Menu

Construction Work On National Police Hospital In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Construction work on National Police hospital in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The construction work of Pakistan's first National Police Hospital is in full swing that will cater the health needs of 12,000 officers and officials of Islamabad Capital City Police as well as benefit the residents of Islamabad city.

According a public relations office of the Islamabad Police, the construction work is rapidly going on directives of Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar.

He said that, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and his dedicated team's efforts have led to the establishment of a groundbreaking hospital comprising 100 beds.

Under the vigilant oversight of ICCPO, the hospital's developmental work is swiftly advancing, with concrete laid on the ground floor.

He said that aligning with the current energy conservation trends, the hospital in Islamabad will utilize solar energy to reduce energy expenditures. The establishment of the National Police Hospital in Islamabad is of utmost importance, marking Pakistan's first-of-its-kind police medical facility.

Initially offering specialized medical services in fields such as emergency, surgical, orthopaedic, general medicine, cardiology, neurology, surgical ICU, medical ICU, cardiac ICU, and cardiac care unit, the hospital's capacity is set to expand to 200 beds in the future.

This state-of-the-art National Police Hospital will also provide residence facilities for doctors and staff, besides amenities like dedicated parking and air ambulances.

