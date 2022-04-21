UrduPoint.com

Construction Work On Naulong Dam In Jhal Magsi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 02:18 PM

The government has expedited the construction work of Naulong dam on Mula River in Jhal Magsi district which would be the first hydel dam of the province to generate 4.4 megawatts electricity and irrigate 47,000 acres land

It is pertinent to mention here that Naulong dam will be constructed at Mula River (District Jhal Magsi) with gross storage of 242,163 acre feet of water.

WAPDA had already completed its feasibility and detailed design.

The dam would irrigate 47,000 acres of area near Jhal Magsi, Gandawa and khuzdar which will boost economic activities and strengthen farmer fraternity in the province.

The government had made all required arrangements to build the Naulong Dam with the total cost of Rs3.

85 billion, he added.

The dam is 186 feet high and has a total storage capacity of 242,452 AFd. Live storage is 200,000 AF.

The annual benefits to agriculture will be Rs. 2.017 billion, power Rs. 0.413 Billion, fisheries Rs. 0.018 billion.

The dam will create 23,500 agricultural jobs.

It would help protect the catchment areas from the deluge.

He went on to mention that the government would successfully complete this project within the stipulated time.

He said that the government had worked out a comprehensive programme for managing the incurring floods through small dams.

The completion of these projects would help the irrigation system besides tackling the water scarcity situation in the province, he added.

\395

