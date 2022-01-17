UrduPoint.com

Construction Work On New Block Begins At Alipur College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Construction work on new block begins at Alipur College

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The construction work of academic block for BS classes commenced at Alipur Post Graduate College here on Monday.

Provincial parliamentary secretary for higher education, Sabtain Raza Bukhari talking to media persons observed that Rs 120 millions were being spent on the project.

He said that PTI government was paying immense focus on promotion of quality education. Last year, the government had launched Post Graduate classes in the college to facilitate local students.

Recently, six disciplines of BS programme are functional in the college.

Another six disciplines are also being introduced soon including IT and food Sciences.

The construction of new block was inevitable to continue classes. Punjab government released Rs 120 million for the project. Higher Education Commission issued non objection certificate for the BS programme, said Sabtain Bukhari. Students from tehsil Alipur, tehsil Jatoe and other backward areas would avail easy access to quality education. The provincial parliamentary secretary remarked that the students would be facilitated here in education field rather then go to Multan or Lahore for that purpose.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Government Of Punjab Alipur HEC Post Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Tec ..

PM to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur today

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

1 day ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.