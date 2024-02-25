Construction work on NHF residential blocks ongoing with full momentum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The construction work on the National Highway Foundation (NHF) residential blocks were ongoing with full momentum.

According to details, Caretaker Minister of Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar laid the foundation stone of the Mosque and school at the foundation.

While reviewing the construction process, he urged the National Highway Authority (NHA) to provide all residential facilities and complete the construction work in time.

Chairman National Highway Authority Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Chairman NHF Naseem Khattak and other officials were also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that by the efforts of Caretaker Minister of Communications and Chairman NHA, a partnership agreement was signed between NHF and DHA on the same day.

As per the agreement both housing societies would cooperate with each other in the construction process and on connecting roads, assisting in providing transit facility.