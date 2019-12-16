Construction work on Nursing University to begin next month in Islamabad

The construction work on Pakistan's first-ever nursing university, the King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, will begin next month after the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has finalized all arrangements, said a senior health ministry official who is spearheading the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):The construction work on Pakistan's first-ever nursing university, the King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, will begin next month after the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has finalized all arrangements, said a senior health ministry official who is spearheading the project.

"Going by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has given 237 kanals of land to the first nursing university in Pakistan. The contract for the construction of the university has been awarded and construction work will begin next month.

The structure will be built within two years," said Dr. Asad Hafeez, director-general Ministry of National Health Services, in an interview with Arab News , adding that the construction cost was estimated to be around $16 million.

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa offered to establish a state-of-the-art medical institution as a gift from his country during his visit to Pakistan in March 2014. It was decided that Pakistan would arrange the land and utility services for the university and Bahrain would fund its construction.

Dr. Hafeez said the design of the building was prepared by the government to cater to local requirements, but its construction would be supervised by the Bahraini authorities.

"The university will be able to accommodate 2000 students.

Five hundred students will be admitted annually, and a residential facility will be provided to nearly 1000 of them. The university will offer masters, MPhil and Ph.D. programs," he said, adding that the demand for nurses was increasing and many countries had asked Pakistan to provide individuals trained in the profession.

The country itself needs 900,000 nurses in the next 15 years. Currently, it only has about 100,000 nurses.

Discussing the project's background, Pakistan's former ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik, said that the university was a gracious gift from King Hamad Al Khalifa to the people of Pakistan, and it would be viewed as a great icon of friendship between the two countries.

President of Pakistan Nurses Federation Nighat Durrani said it was an old dream of her association to have a separate university for nursing professionals, adding that Bahrain had taken a commendable step by setting up the university.

"There was an immense need for a nursing university in Pakistan," she said. "We are lacking behind in this profession due to the non-availability of a proper nursing university since a majority of people cannot afford education abroad and many of them are also reluctant to send women out of the country for nursing degrees. The new university will help address these challenges unleash the potential of nursing students in Pakistan," Durrani said.